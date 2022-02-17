RALEIGH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Roy Cooper says as COVID-19 numbers continue to drop, he is encouraging schools and local governments to lift their face mask mandates.
Officials said 15.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.
“We are taking a positive step on mask requirements to help us move safely toward a more normal day to day life,” said Cooper. “It’s time to focus on getting our children a good education and improving our schools, no matter how you feel about masks."
The Governor's Office said people and businesses should continue to make the best decisions for themselves. Masks may still be required in healthcare settings or by federal regulation in some places.
