A North Carolina neighborhood is looking for answers after a beloved horse died after being shot in her pen, according to a FOX 46 WJZY report.
The shooting happened on November 18 along Rankin Road in Gastonia.
Moonpie, a four-year-old quarter horse, was shot at least four times.
Neighbors told reporters everyone loved Moonpie and she was kind of a neighborhood pet.
The community has started a Facebook page called "Justice for Moonpie" in wake of the killing.
The group is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
The group members believe at least two suspects are behind Moonpie's death.
