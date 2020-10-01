RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Board of Election has sent out a memo encouraging county elections officials to suspend a program allowing voters to sign an affidavit to make up for the lack of a witness signature on their ballots.
Thousands of North Carolina voters have failed to provide witness information on the back of their return envelopes, a requirement for the ballots to be accepted. The board issued guidance last week to correct that problem by giving voters an affidavit rather than a new ballot. But the settlement is being reviewed in state and federal court.
A federal judge has expressed concern that the new protocols would upend the witness requirement.
