Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine

A box of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine doses are pictured at Grubb's Pharmacy on Capitol Hill on Monday, April 12, 2021.

 Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has 85,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines it will offer to people who had been scheduled to receive a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Those people can either reschedule their appointment if they want a J&J vaccine or elect to receive either of the other two vaccines. State health officials got word earlier in the day from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that they should stop administering J&J doses over concerns of six rare cases of serious blood clots.

