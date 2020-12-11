RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services said the state saw another record-breaking day of new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
"We have the tools to slow the spread, don't wait until it's too late to get serious about this virus," the agency tweeted.
The tweet included a quote from NCDHHS Secy. Mandy Cohen, calling the day's numbers "staggering and alarming."
Friday, the Tar Heel State saw 7,540 new cases, bringing the total to 423,623 . 5,752 of those total cases have resulted in deaths.
North Carolina will enter a modified stay-at-home order Friday, with a curfew beginning at 10 p.m.
MORE: Cooper pens op-ed asking NC residents not let 'weariness win' as modified stay-at-home order begins Friday
