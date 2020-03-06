Testing for coronavirus is expanded to patients who have a doctor's order, CDC says

Federal health officials are expanding testing for the fast-moving outbreak so that any American with a doctor's order can be tested with no restrictions.

RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – Health officials in North Carolina confirmed Friday that a second North Carolina resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Officials said the test, conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, is presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the CDC.

The North Carolina man from Chatham County traveled in late February to an area in Italy that now has a COVID-19 outbreak, a news release stated. He suffered two days of mild, flu-like symptoms while in Italy, but his fever soon broke and symptoms began to dissipate, and he flew back to the United States.

This case is not connected to the other confirmed coronavirus case in North Carolina. This person was a contact to a confirmed case in Georgia and the Georgia Department of Health notified North Carolina health officials.  

The patient is doing well and is in isolation at home, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

The NCDHHS said COVID-19 is currently not widespread in North Carolina. Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, health care providers recommend washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes to help reduce the chances of contracting or spreading the virus. 

President Trump signs $8.3 billion bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US

