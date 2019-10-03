RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – Public Health Officials in North Carolina said Thursday they believe people who got sick with Legionnaires’ disease after attending the NC Mountain State Fair most likely visited the Davis Event Center.
The Davis Event Center is a large building that featured multiple vendor exhibits during the fair.
Officials said it is also likely the people who got sick walked by hot tubs that were on display at the fair. Historically, officials say quite a few Legionnaires' disease cases have been linked to hot tubs.
And thirdly, officials believe people who got sick most likely attended the fair in its final days.
As of Wednesday, 124 cases of Legionnaires’ disease and Pontiac fever (a milder form of the infection) had been reported in people who attended or worked at the fair, officials said.
Water samples were tested and Legionella bacteria was found in a sample collected from a women’s bathroom in the Davis Event Center. However, officials say they don’t believe that caused the outbreak.
“Finding Legionella in one water sample is an important piece of the puzzle, but it does not tell us how so many people were exposed at this event,” said Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist in a news release. “To get Legionnaires’ disease or Pontiac fever, you have to breathe in Legionella in aerosolized water, meaning small droplets like mists or vapors.”
Officials believe the low levels of Legionella present were able to grow in hot tubs or possibly some other source in the Davis Event Center leading to exposure through breathing in aerosolized water that contained the bacteria.
The Davis Event Center released a statement Thursday, announcing that they would suspend rental of the building until a mitigation plan can be put in place.
Below is the full statement:
"Based on the latest reports and in consultation with State Public Health Officials, we have voluntarily decided to suspend rental of the Davis Event Center while it undergoes an aggressive and comprehensive mitigation plan. This is being done out of an abundance of caution and to reassure event attendees, fairgoers and Ag Center employees that the center is safe for occupancy."
"In collaboration with public health, we have taken steps to minimize water aerosolization opportunities on the grounds, as this is considered the means by which the Legionella bacteria is contracted. While we all feel confident that the facility is safe, we want to take these proactive mitigation measures to reassure the public and our employees. Because of the seriousness of Legionnaire's Disease, we would rather err on the side of being overly proactive."
"Throughout the investigation, we have followed every recommendation of State Public Health officials and we continue to work hand-in-hand with them as they continue their investigation and try to determine the source of this outbreak and prevent future outbreaks."
MORE NEWS - Sheriff: Deputy trying to help 'troubled youth' who admitted to breaking church windows get charges dropped if the teen does this first
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.