RALEIGH (FOX Carolina) - Health officials in North Carolina are asking residents to remain vigilant as flu activity is reportedly widespread across the state.
According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, six flu-related deaths were reported during the week ending on February 2, bringing the total flu-related deaths reported this season to 35. NCDHHS cautions that this does not represent all flu-related deaths in the state since many go without diagnosis or are unreported.
With flu season still in high gear, health officials say it's not too late to get vaccinated to help protect yourself and others from spreading the virus.
"Flu will be circulating, and infection rates will likely remain high at least for the next several weeks," said state epidemiologist Zack Moore. "Getting vaccinated now is the best way to protect yourself and those you come in contact with."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months and older. In addition to reducing the risk of infection, vaccination against the flu can make illness milder for those who do get sick and reduces the risk of more serious outcomes.
Flu vaccinations are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments.
During the 2017-2018 season, North Carolina saw 391 flu-related deaths. Health officials warn that the flu is especially dangerous for adults over age 65, children under age 5, pregnant women, and those with certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes, or heart disease.
TO better protect yourself against the flu, the following practices are recommended:
- Wash hands frequently, preferably with soap and water or an approved hand sanitizer
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then discard the tissue promptly
- If you are sick with flu, staying home until you have been fever-free for at least 24 hours
Anyone who thinks they have the flu should contact their doctor right away to see if they need treatment with a prescription antiviral drug, such as Tamiflu. Early treatment with an antiviral drug can help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious. Treatment with a prescription antiviral drug is especially important for hospitalized patients, people with severe flu illness and those who are at high risk of serious flu complications based on their age or health.
For more information, including weekly updates on flu data and where you can get a flu shot, check this link.
