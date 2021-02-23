RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Colonel Glenn McNeill, Jr. with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) asked the community to support a trooper hospitalized with COVID-19 for almost two weeks now.
According to the NCSHP, Trooper James Montgomery, better known as “Brent,” of Troop C District 4 - Vance County has spent the last 12 days battling COVID-19.
Colonel McNeill released the following statement:
"Brent is currently being treated for pneumonia related to COVID-19 and his wife, Heather, along with his children, Jabe, Collin and Emma, have bravely stood by his side to offer their endless love and support. Heather has been extremely vocal on her social media pages in spreading the word to gather as much prayers and encouragement for Brent as possible.Brent is a true warrior and is focusing on the fight and not the fright. I respectfully ask that you join Heather and the entire Montgomery family by uplifting Brent as he continues his spirited fight to overcome the virus. Life has many ways of testing a person’s will and although it may be stormy now, it never rains forever.Please join me in providing prayers of inspiration and reassurance to the Montgomery family as they carry on with the fight. Continue to keep the entire Montgomery family in your thoughts as each day brings a new healing. Remember, the greatest gift you can give someone is your time, attention and love."
MORE NEWS: One person killed in fire along Lapear Drive, says coroner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.