RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, NCDHHS said a total of 9,948 coronavirus cases had been confirmed in the state.
The number of deaths had also risen to 354.
551 people were in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus as of Wednesday as well.
NCDHHS announced earlier in the week they are hiring contact tracers with local health departments as the efforts to fight the virus continue.
The agency said contract tracing identifies contacts of a person who have tested positive for COVID-19 to determine if those people may also be positive. Doctors say this will help understand the spread of the disease, and more rapidly identify people who may have COVID-19.
North Carolina currently has more than 250 contact tracers working and want to double that number, as well as equip them with digital tracing technology.
Click here if you are interested in applying.
