RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the House approved a bill to allow North Carolina sporting events and graduation ceremonies to allow more spectators to attend.
According to the legislation, all K-12 schools and public community colleges and universities will expand seating capacity to 30 percent for both indoor and outdoor events. There will also be room for flexibility for some events to increase up to 50 percent.
Read the bill in its entirety here.
“We’ve all heard the complaints from families across the state who’ve been unable to watch their child or loved one play due to the Governor’s stadium restrictions,” said bill sponsor Rep. Kyle Hall in a news release. “It simply does not make sense that restaurants, gyms, pools, museums, and amusement parks, can open at 50% capacity, yet outdoor sporting events are restricted to 30% and indoor venues to 15%. These arbitrary limits are not based in science and unfairly punish our students and their families.
The bill heads to the Senate.
