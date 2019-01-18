RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Speaker for the North Carolina House of Representatives has extended an invitation to President Trump to deliver the State of the Union address in North Carolina.

Today I extended an invitation to President @RealDonaldTrump to deliver his second State of the Union address in the chambers of the North Carolina House of Representatives. https://t.co/e6Ano6ohJ5 #ncga #ncpol — Speaker Tim Moore (@NCHouseSpeaker) January 18, 2019

On Friday, Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) released a letter sent to the White House inviting the president to deliver the address in the state's general assembly chambers. The invitation comes as a spat between the president and congressional Democrats in Washington continues amid the partial government shutdown.

Part of the spat involved Trump denying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's request for military aircraft for an overseas trip to Afghanistan, Egypt, and Brussels:

Trump denies Pelosi military aircraft for overseas trip after she urged him to move State of the Union address President Donald Trump responded Thursday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's letter suggesting they reschedule his State of the Union address by informing Pelosi that an apparent trip she had planned to "Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed" while the government shutdown continues.

The full text of the letter follows below: