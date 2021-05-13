RALEIGH, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Office of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says the indoor mask mandate will remain in effect as the state's health officials review CDC recommendations.
The Governor's Office says the state removed the outdoor mask mandate two weeks ago.
Gov. Cooper said this statement regarding his Executive Order on the state's outdoor mask mandate:
“While our numbers are mostly stable, we have more work to do to beat back this pandemic. Let’s work hard in May and get as many people vaccinated as we can before summer gets here.”
According to a press release on the governor's website, NC has administered more than 7 million doses, but the state continues to strive to get two-thirds of adults at least partially vaccinated.
