RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- North Carolina lawmakers recently approved a bill that would ban certain modifications on cars and trucks.
According to the law, a vehicle cannot be driven on any highway or public road if the front fender is four or more inches higher than the rear fender.
The bill was ratified into law by the General Assembly on August 25 and signed into law by Roy Cooper on August 30.
The law states that anyone who violates this rule three times within a year will have their drivers license revoked for a year.
The law is set to go into effect on December 1.
Read the full law here:
