MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) – A North Carolina man is searching for a special necklace that he lost while vacationing at a popular South Carolina beach.
Patrick Waddell of Winston-Salem, NC said his necklace fell off on July 27 while he was at Ocean Lakes Family Campground in Myrtle Beach.
The necklace had weddings rings on it that belonged to Waddell and his late wife, who passed away nearly four years ago after a battle with colon cancer.
Waddell said the rings are looped together so they can’t be separated.
“If anyone picked them up, I can't begin to tell you what it would mean to get them back,” Waddell said on Facebook.
Waddell will be in the Myrtle Beach area through Friday and asks anyone who finds his lost treasure to call him at 704-408-5054.
