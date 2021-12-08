ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A six-month investigation led to a peeping Tom indicted three times after a grand jury hearing, according to Asheville Police Department.
Robert Wayne Ledford, 42, was charged with the following active warrants at the grand jury hearing on Dec. 6:
- Felony secretly peeping into a room occupied by another person while using a device capable of photographic or video image.
- Taking indecent liberties with a child
- Secretly peeping into a room occupied by another person
We're told Ledford was initially charged on June 16, 2021 after a juvenile reported a hand and phone under the door of the fitting room that the victim was trying on clothes in.
MORE NEWS: Local singer-songwriter Skilyr Hicks dies at 23 years old
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.