ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday a North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to child porn charges after secretly recording underage girls on his yacht and in other locations.
William Richard Hilliard, Jr. was arrested in June 2018 by police in Myrtle Beach on charges of video voyeurism.
He is the owner of a yacht called “Yachts of Trouble” and police said he had been caught recording nude videos of women and girls who visited the yacht.
The FBI began investigating and learned that Hilliard had been making secret recordings for eight to ten years in various locations in South and North Carolina.
At least 16 child victims were seen in the recordings, which were made in Hilliard’s yacht, in his homes, in various hotel rooms, and other locations. Some of the victims were as young as five years old.
The FBI found Hilliard also made secret recordings of people he had hired as babysitters for his children, and used multiple hidden devices to obtain different angles of his victims as they showered and changed clothes.
Hilliard pleaded guilty to child pornography and possession of child pornography. He will spend a minimum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced at a later date.
