TRYON, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) District Attorney Greg Newman said Tuesday that a Tryon man was sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison for assaulting a Spartanburg resident.
Dwayne Dennis Forney, of Tryon, plead guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Tryon police said they were called to St. Luke's Hospital on March 19, 2017 to speak with Forney's victim.
According to the victim and other witnesses, Forney used a knife to stab the victim in the face and neck.
Police said witnesses told them the victim was driving Forney home. When the car pulled up to the house, he got out of the car and stabbed the victim through the driver's side window.
Forney told police he remembered playing with a knife, but blacked out and didn't remember stabbing the victim.
A judge sentenced Forney to almost 15 years in the North Carolina prison system. He will be eligible for parole after serving 11 and a half years.
MORE NEWS: Governor issues mandatory evacuations for coastal SC counties beginning Tuesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.