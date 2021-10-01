CLAYTON, NC (FOX Carolina)- Clayton police say that a murder suspect along with her child, who had been reported missing, were both apprehended in Georgia on Friday.
The suspect, Camille Singleton, is accused of murdering a woman identified as Inita Gaither on Thursday, according to officer.. An AMBER alert had been previously issued for Singleton's two-year-old son, Dior, as well.
Camille was operating a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado U-Haul 2 door pickup truck with Arizona registration AL-35574. However, officers learned that the vehicle was turned back into a U-Haul dealership in Georgia by using a drop box.
Officers said they requested the Amber Alert after speaking with Dior's father who is currently deployed on a US Navy ship out at sea. They determined that the situation met the criteria for an Amber Alert based on the information gathered from Dior's father.
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg police arrest man accused of shooting child with BB gun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.