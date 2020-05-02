RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services gave some clarification on the factors being monitored that are central to the state's decision to slowly roll back precautions related to the coronavirus.
Officials say they're looking at trends in key metrics and the state's capacity to conduct testing and tracing. The metrics, announced by Governor Cooper and Secretary Cohen, are being watched to inform decisions to ease restrictions.
Each metric has its own limitations, thus cannot be viewed by itself.
The key trend metrics being monitored are:
- COVID-Like Illness Surveillance
- Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
- Positive Tests
- Hospitalizations
As far as testing and tracing goes, NCDHHS says the state has more than 250 contact tracers with local health departments, and are hoping to double that number in coming weeks.
Testing's limitation is that those numbers are dependent on labs' participation. NCDHHS says some data submitted by labs may be inconsistent - for example, "when a new lab begins reporting it will often report for more than the previous 24 hours."
Officials says this can often explain high days of reported testing.
For additional information on testing, tracing and trend metrics in North Carolina, visit NCDHHS's website.
As of May 2 at 11 a.m., North Carolina was reporting 11,509 coronavirus cases and 420 deaths in 98 of its 100 counties.
