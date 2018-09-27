GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Charlotte FBI released a statement Thursday that a body had been found during the search for missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch.
In a tweet, the FBI said a body was found around 1 p.m. off of Marietta Street and old Dallas highway in Gastonia.
With heavy hearts we announce a body believed to be 6-year-old Maddox Ritch was found at approximately 1 p.m. off of Marietta Street/Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia. Maddox’s parents have been notified of the discovery. The investigation is ongoing.— FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) September 27, 2018
His parents have been notified.
Officials spoke at a press conference Thursday in Dallas, N.C.
An FBI official began his portion of the briefing with a short statement: "We believe we have found Maddox."
Gastonia Fire Chief Welsh said the crew that found Maddox was made up of 15 people from all occupations.
"There is no sense of accomplishment here today, there is grieving," said Welsh.
Maddox went missing six days ago at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia, North Carolina, according to city police.
Sources say Maddox was with his father and his father's girlfriend before, according to his dad, he ran into the woods.
24 agencies along with volunteers were searching for the autistic, non-verbal child.
FBI Charlotte announced their involvement in the search for Maddox on Monday. The agency offered a $10,00 reward for information in the case.
Gastonia police said they had expanded their search two miles beyond the park's boundaries. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also joined the search.
"Maddox is my whole world and my reason for living," his mother, Carrie Ritch, said at a press conference Tuesday. "I want my baby back in my arms."
Wednesday night, a vigil was held for the missing boy in his tight-knit Gastonia community.
Thursday, news outlets started reporting that a body believed to be Maddox had been found in Long Creek, four miles from the park where he was last seen.
"This is not the end we had hoped for," said Chief of Police Rob Helton.
The medical examiner's office will perform an identification of the body.
The FBI and police officials said they are still looking for any witnesses from the day Maddox went missing. The investigation is still ongoing.
"There are still a lot of unanswered questions," said Chief Helton.
