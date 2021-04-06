RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Roy Cooper said during a news conference on Tuesday that North Carolina would open COVID-19 vaccines to all people age 16 and up on Wednesday.
"Because of the hard work of our providers and the commitment of North Carolinians to take their shot, we are getting people vaccinated more quickly than we predicted," Cooper said.
North Carolina will move into Group Five vaccinations on April 7. That means anyone age 16 and up can make an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and anyone 18 and up can make appointments to get the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson and Johnson one dose shot.
As of Tuesday, the governor said more than 5.2 million vaccinations have been administered in North Carolina. Almost 40 percent of adults in the state have received at least one vaccine dose, and more than one-fourth of adults are fully vaccinated.
"Particularly important is that our most vulnerable population, those 65 and over, is gaining protection every day," Cooper said. "73 percent of them have had at least one shot and more than 65 percent of them are fully vaccinated."
In the meantine, Cooper asks people to remain vigilant in terms of mask use and avoiding crowds to help reduce the spread until more people can get vaccinated.
"We are so close, and every day counts. Every time we wear a mask makes a difference. Every person who gets a shot makes our whole state safer and healthier and helps move our economy forward," the governor said If we all do our part, we can put this pandemic in the rearview mirror once and for all."
