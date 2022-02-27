POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- STAND T.A.L.L. announced that their organization recently donated training equipment to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Organization officials said they recently contacted the Sheriff's Office and got a list of several items that could help their K-9 team. Following their Board's approval, the organization purchased two covered 10x10 dog pens to house K-9 dogs, a drug training wall for narcotic search training, an ice hockey helmet to protect officers and a bite sleeve.
The Sheriff's Office thanked STAND T.A.L.L. in a letter saying, “We’re very grateful. I can’t tell you how much it means to us to have an organization like STAND T.A.L.L. available to step up to help us.”
Founder & President of STAND T.A.L.L., Ron Kauffman, said, “STAND T.A.L.L. is now looking to the citizens of Polk County to help raise the funds needed to continue to purchase additional items needed for the K-9s of the PCSO. The officers and their K-9s are working to protect the people of Polk County, and it would be wonderful if the citizens of the county would show their appreciation by contributing to help us provide them with the additional equipment they need to help them better perform their duties.”
For more information on STAND T.A.L.L., you can visit their website at Home | Stand TALL.
