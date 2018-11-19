ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - WORLD Magazine has named Pastor Andrew Brunson its 2018 “Daniel of the Year,” according to a spokesman for the publication.
Brusnon was recently returned to the United States after being imprisoned in Turkey, where he had been charged with espionage and terrorism.
Brunson and wife, Norine, had served as missionaries and church planters in Izmir, Turkey for 23 years before his case expanded into a major foreign policy issue.
According to a news release, “Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan viewed Brunson’s case as a vehicle for reversing his reputation with hardline Islamist allies in the area. In his eyes, holding Brunson captive was also a possible means of garnering U.S. concessions. President Donald Trump made Brunson’s release a priority to appease evangelical supporters and to flex American muscle in Middle East relations.”
Brunson rejected all of the allegations against him and met with President Trump in the Oval Office after he was freed from Turkish prison.
