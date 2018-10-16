NEW YORK (FOX Carolina) - Andrew Brunson, the North Carolina pastor who returned to the US over the weekend after being released following a conviction in Turkey, appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to speak about his experience and his welcome home meeting with President Trump.
During the TV interview, George Stephanopoulos, ABC News Chief Anchor, asked Brunson what went through his mind when he chose to pray for the president.
"Well, first of all, my wife and I have prayed for every president,” Brunson replied. “And we've just never had the chance to do it in the Oval Office. Before we went to the Oval Office, we prayed together, my wife and I, and asked that we would have that chance to pray for him. We believe in the power of prayer and we think this president needs a lot of prayer. Every president does."
Brunson was convicted of terrorism charges in Turkey and released for time served. During the interview Brunson denied being involved with any spying or helping terrorists. He said he and his wife had spent 23 years telling people about Jesus in Turkey with no problems before he was charged.
“Our purpose in going to Turkey was to tell people about Jesus Christ. We did that very openly. And we were not involved in anything political,” Brunson said.
Brunson said he kept his sanity in prison by spending lots of time in prayer.
"Well just being in prison is pretty rough. At the beginning, I was held in solitary confinement for a number of days and that was very difficult. And the way I survived that was by just spending hours in prayer, just to keep from keep my sanity. And then I was kept in a cell for eight people, but there were over 20 of us there. So it was very crowded, very isolated, both by language and by culture, nationality and also by religion. It was all the people I was with were very strong Muslims. They were all arrested as Muslim terrorists, as part of the Gulenist movement. And so it was like living in a mosque in many ways."
