WILMINGTON, NC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Wilmington, NC are asking for help identifying a strange man accused of trying to pick-up an 8-year-old girl from a bus stop.
Neither the girl, her parents, nor the bus driver knew the man.
It happened on Jan. 9. at a bus stop on the route before the child's usual stop.
“At a bus stop preceding the child’s normal drop off location, the suspect asked for her by name. Neither the bus driver nor the bus monitor recognized the man, and asked the girl if she knew him. When she said she did not, the driver did not allow the child to get off the bus until they reached her normal stop and could see the child’s mother,” police wrote on Facebook.
The suspect is in his mid-twenties with black, curly hair and a mustache. He was wearing a gray t-shirt and dark blue jeans. He was driving a white sedan.
Anyone with information is urged to call 910-343-3609.
