RALEIGH, NC - Wednesday's Powerball drawing produced a $2 million prize for someone who bought a ticket through Online Play on the North Carolina Education lottery's website, according to lottery officials.
The $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls, 8-12-19-47-58, beating odds of 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
No one won Wednesday’s jackpot. The jackpot climbs to $47 million as an annuity prize or $37.7 million cash for Saturday’s drawing.
