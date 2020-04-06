RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina's Department of Public Safety said state prisons will stop accepting offenders from county jails and will drastically reduce the number of prison-to-prison inmate transfers for 14 days beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons, sad the virus was already spreading in three NC prisons.
“We must deny this virus the opportunity to spread,” Ishee said in a news release. “It has gotten into three of our prisons and we must contain it there to the greatest degree possible. This is imperative for the health and safety of our staff and the men and women who are in our care.”
Officials said offenders will continue to be transferred over the next two weeks for the following reasons:
• To comply with court orders.
• For medical or mental health reasons.
• For security purposes to address critical incidents within the prisons.
• To release offenders who have completed their prison sentences.
Offenders who are scheduled for release over the next two weeks are being moved to areas close to their homes, where they will be released in accordance with their individual release plans, the NCDPS said Monday. No offenders are expected remain incarcerated past their scheduled release dates.
The plan will be re-examined on April 21.
