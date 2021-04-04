NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, NC Congressional Representative Madison Cawthorn got married on the anniversary of the tragic car accident that put him in a wheelchair in 2014.
Cawthorn announced his marriage to Cristina Bayardelle in a post on Facebook. He said marrying Bayardelle, now Mrs. Cawthorn, is the "greatest honor, privilege, and adventure" of his life.
"I ran for Congress because Cristina and I didn’t want to raise a family in the America many on the left seek to create. I am supremely confident that with Cristina by my side, we can push our nation forwards, towards a better future for our children and their children," said Cawthorn.
