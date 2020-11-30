RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina has reported its highest number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that there were 1,966 people hospitalized with the virus statewide.
The information comes from the state's Department of Health and Human Services.
Hospitalizations had already set new records are Saturday and Sunday.
The state also reported 2,734 new cases, marking the 22nd-highest number since the pandemic began.
There has been an average of 3,617 new cases each day over the past week. The positivity rate's seven-day average is now at 7.8%.
