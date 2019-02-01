Transylvania County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Brevard residents have their own celebration on Groundhog Day, instead they celebrate White Squirrel Day on February 2nd.
During White Squirrel Day, Brevard summons it's own version of Punxsutawney Phil (the groundhog famous for his predictions). The famous white squirrel is named Pisgah Pete, and he predicts the arrival of spring and the super bowl winner, the White Squirrel Institute reports.
The event will take place on Saturday at 9:00 a.m., at the Blue Ridge Bakery in Downtown Brevard.
More info here: https://www.whitesquirrelday.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.