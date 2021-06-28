GRAHAM COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirms that it is investigating a deputy involved shooting that left one person dead. The bureau says that the Graham County Sheriff's Office was the agency involved in the shooting.
SBI confirmed that the victim was identified as 31-year-old Mickey Ray Rice.
The shooting occurred on Sunday, June 20, according to a release from the bureau.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Graham County Sheriff's Office for information.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
