(FOX Carolina) - Today, a North Carolina search and rescue task force deployed to assist those affected by Hurricane Laura along the Gulf Coast, says NC Department of Public Safety.
North Carolina answered a request sent from the state of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact by providing a team of 41 responders for 15 days, said NCDPS.
NC Department of Public Safety said twenty personnel from the Greensboro Fire Department are providing the swift water rescue component of the team, along with six rescue boats. Eighteen members of Charlotte Fire Department along with two structural engineers make up the urban search and rescue component of the team. A coordinator from North Carolina Emergency Management also deployed with the team.
Emergency management said the task force is capable of performing water rescues, wide area searches, and rescues from damaged and collapsed homes and buildings. The team deploys with its own base camp, communications, and support equipment and is able to operate self-sufficiently for 72 hours at a time.
NCDPS said the team will receive specific assignments after arriving in Baton Rouge.
