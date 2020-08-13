RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – NC Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that 2,287 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the state, bringing the total to 140,824 and 2,287 deaths.
NC Public Health Director Dr. Mandy Cohen also said Thursday that the trajectory of cases, the number of hospitalizations, and the percent positive in the testing are all declining.
“We're making progress, and I am encouraged,” Cooper said. “But we have to keep working to fight the disease, make our schools strong and rebuild our economy. Staying safe and halting virus spread must continue to be priorities.
Cooper said he has directed NC Department of Public Safety to give direction to law enforcement across the state and on college campuses about the importance of enforcing the face mask order and limits on large gatherings.
Cooper also said the NC Department of Commerce is accepting applications for a program to support businesses and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
“The Job Retention Grant Program will use $15 million in federal relief money to help businesses that have seen a dip in services but keeping employees on payroll,” Cooper said. “Businesses are eligible for grants of up to $250,000 if they haven’t already gotten support from another program like the Paycheck Protection Program.”
The deadline for applications to this program is September 1.
“We're also trying to get help for those left behind by the loss of the federal unemployment benefits that ended last month,” Cooper said, adding that feels Congress should act to give people certainty on these benefits, and he has asked state lawmakers to
“improve the paltry, short-term state benefits that are now provided to those unemployed through no fault of their own.”
Cooper also announced a childcare hotline to help families with school-aged children.
“This resource can help make sure children have safe, reliable care. If you need help, the number to call is 888-600-1685,” Cooper said.
