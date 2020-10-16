RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services reported a second straight day of record high new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The agency reported 2,634 new virus cases on Friday, topping the record high number of 2,532 cases that were announced one day earlier.
North Carolina has now seen 241,623 total cases and 3,910 deaths from the virus and has been in phase three of Gov. Roy Coopers reopening plan for a few weeks now. The governor said Thursday he may reconsider the reopening plan next week.
The NC Division of Public Health also tweeted on Friday that the state had seen its first flu death of the 2020 flu season.
The death occurred in the first week of October and involved an adult over 65 years of age in the central part of the state.
