RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday the state’s highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 4,296 new cases reported.
The agency said the record-high day follows several days of increasing trends in new cases, the percent of tests that are positive and hospitalizations.
The agency tweeted this quote from public health director Dr. Mandy Cohen along with the announcement:
NC DHHS said more than half of North Carolinians are at high risk for serious illness if they contract COVID-19. The agency said some studies also found that some people, including those who had mild illness, experience symptoms for weeks or months following infection.
