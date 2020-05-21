RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday they state has seen its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) from COVID-19.
While children generally experience mild symptoms with COVID-19, health officials doctors have recently discovered a possible link between coronavirus and a serious inflammatory disease in some children and teenagers who have had the virus.
The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. Cases in the United States were first reported in New York City in early May.
NCDHHS said MIS-C is a very rare condition, but as COVID-19 cases increase, additional reports of MIS-C could follow.
Because children with this syndrome may become seriously ill, doctors say it is important that parents and caregivers know the signs and symptoms their children may have so they can get help right away.
Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days, along with other symptoms that include:
- Irritability or decreased activity
- Abdominal pain without another explanation
- Diarrhea
- Vomiting
- Rash
- Conjunctivitis (red or pink eyes)
- Poor feeding
- Red, cracked lips or red, bumpy tongue that looks like a strawberry
- Swollen hands and feet, which might also be red
Parents, call your child’s doctor immediately if your child has a persistent fever plus any of the above symptoms. The doctor will ask about your child’s symptoms and use that information to recommend next steps. If your child is severely ill, go to the nearest emergency room or call 911 immediately, experts advise.
Symptoms can begin up to four weeks after exposure to coronavirus.
MIS-C is not contagious, but children with these symptoms could have COVID-19 or another infection that may be contagious.
Health officials said the NC patient is now back home and doing well.
DHEC said no cases of MIS-C have been reported in South Carolina but the agency said doctors were alerted to look for symptoms of the disease.
