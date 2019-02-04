Washington, D.C. (FOX Carolina) -- It has been nearly two years since Andrew Brunson was detained in Turkey for allegedly having links to terrorism. Brunson was brought home to his family in October of 2018.
Throughout 2018, Senator Tillis worked to help secure the release of Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was facing an effective life sentence in Turkey, accused of crimes he did not commit.
Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, a republican senator, announced that North Carolina natives Pastor Andrew Brunson and Norine Brunson will be his guests to the State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019.
“The Brunsons demonstrated tremendous grace and unshakable faith during Andrew’s nearly two-year imprisonment and house arrest. His plight caused Americans from every corner to pray for his release and for leaders in both political parties to work together to apply pressure on the Turkish government to secure his return to American soil,” said Senator Tillis.
“It’s an incredible feeling that nearly one year after I first met Pastor Andrew Brunson in a Turkish prison, where he faced an effective life sentence, I now have the honor of welcoming him and his wife, Norine, as my special guests to the State of the Union.”
