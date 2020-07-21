RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - Public health officials in North Carolina on Tuesday reported more than 1,800 new virus cases, bringing the state's total case count to 102,861, and an uptick in hospitalizations due to coronavirus.
1,668 people have died from COVID-19-related issued and 1,179 people were in the hospital being treated for the virus, the highest number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations to date, according to numbers released Tuesday. On Monday, there were 1,086 COVID-19 patients in NC hospitals.
See more information on the COVID-19 North Carolina Dashboard.
