(FOX Carolina) – North Carolina saw a new record high number of new daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while South Carolina added nearly 4,000 new cases as well.
Health officials in North Carolina reported 10,398 new cases, with a percent positive at 13.5.
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted this about the new case record, “These numbers paint a dark picture — COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across our state. We're at a critical point in our fight against this virus and all need to take responsibility for our own actions.”
Overall, North Carolina has seen 592,746 virus cases and 7,213 deaths.
In South Carolina, DHEC reported another 3,935 new cases, along with 51 additional deaths.
The percent positive much higher in South Carolina, with 34.2 percent of Thursday’s tests returning as positive.
Greenvillle County again led the state with 662 new cases, followed by Spartanburg with 208.
