PEMBROKE, NC (AP) - Authorities in southeastern North Carolina say a 9-year-old girl was critically injured after being shot along with her mother.
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responding Saturday night to a report of two people being shot while traveling in a vehicle in Pembroke found the mother and child with gunshot wounds.
A sheriff's news release says the child's medical condition was listed as critical after being taken to a medical center, while the mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said Sunday the investigation was ongoing.
