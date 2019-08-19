Henderson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Henderson County say several residents have reached out to them for a scam involving fake warrants and extortion over the phone.
According to deputies, the caller is using something to make their number appear to show up on caller IDs as a number from the sheriff's office.
Deputies say the caller is telling victims that the sheriff's office has an active warrant for their arrest and demands money for the warrant to go away.
According to the sheriff's office, victims say the caller has been using names of actual deputies when making the demand.
Sheriff Griffin wants to remind everyone not to fall for this scam, and says his office will never call and demand money to satisfy a warrant or criminal charge.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office does not accept payments on any criminal matter, all payments for valid criminal charges must be made at the Henderson County Clerk of Court’s Office, and made payable to the Henderson County Clerk of Court.
