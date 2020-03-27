WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Friday that one of their own troopers was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Wayne County.
SHP says five-year veteran Nolan J. Sanders was driving his patrol car on I-795 around 7:17 p.m. when his vehicle traveled off of the roadway, striking a concrete culvert off of the right side of the roadway before coming to a rest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
“Our SHP family is devastated by the loss of Trooper Nolan Sanders this evening,” said commander of the State Highway Patrol, Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr. “Trooper Sanders personified what it meant to be a Trooper, his passing will leave a lasting mark on all that had the honor to work together with him. The coming days and weeks will prove to be difficult, but we will stand with the Sanders family throughout this difficult process.”
SHP's Collision Reconstruction Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
