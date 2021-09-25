RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- NC State stunned Clemson on Saturday night when they took down the tigers 27-21 in double overtime.
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei finished the game with 174 total yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
NC State scored 27 points, the most points that Clemson's defense has allowed all season. NC quarterback Devin Leary led the way with 238 yards passing and four touchdowns.
This game marks Clemson's first loss to an unranked team since 2017 when they lost to Syracuse. Clemson falls to 2-2 on the season.
