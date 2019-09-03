HENDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) North Carolina District Attorney Greg Newman announced Tuesday that the state's Supreme Court has upheld a conviction of a man who was found guilty of second degree murder in a fatal collision in 2016.
According to a press release, Matthew Joseph Schmieder was found guilty by a Henderson County jury back in 2018 for his role in the death of a 17-year-old boy on December 22, 2016.
A witness of the crash told officials that Schmieder was seen driving at a high rate of speed while passing cars illegally on Kanuga Road when he struck Derek Miller's pick-up truck head on.
Miller, a senior at East Henderson High, was seat belted - but unfortunately passed away on scene.
Officials say Schmieder was also badly injured in the collision and was taken to the hospital by helicopter. It was determined he'd been drinking, and was also driving on a suspended license.
“This case is a published case which means that it will be used in future cases as legal precedent in North Carolina,” said District Attorney Greg Newman. “The Court of Appeals has decided that evidence of a suspened driver’s license at the time of a fatal crash is sufficient to support the element of malice for second degree murder charges."
Schmieder was sentenced to 201 months in prison, and will be eligible for release after serving 157 months.
