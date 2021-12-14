YANCEY COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- A North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper has been shot, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
The department says that the trooper was shot while helping local law enforcement in a vehicle pursuit.
The shooting happened near US-19 and Newdale Church Road while the trooper was getting ready to deploy a tire deflation device, the department says.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the department.
There is no threat to the public at this time, according to the release.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
