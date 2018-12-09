POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Overnight drivers traveling on I-26 in Polk County will need to find alternate routes early Sunday morning.
Master Trooper Murico L. Stephens with NCSHP says multiple tractor trailers have become stuck on the interstate near the Saluda grade. Because of this, traffic in both directions will be shut down until the tractor trailers are removed.
A timeline as to when I-26 would reopen was not available as of writing. Troopers and NCDOT are working to address the situation.
