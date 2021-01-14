RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, North Carolina's public health leader, Dr. Mandy Cohen, said that vaccine providers in the state can begin administering doses to people age 65 and older in the state, as well as to healthcare workers who still need to be vaccinated.
Cohen said frontline essential workers and adults with a high risk of exposure will be next in line.
Cohen said North Carolina saw an additional 9,8532 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and encouraged all North Carolinians to get the vaccine when their turn comes.
Cohen said 23 counties are working to establish mass vaccination sites within the coming weeks.
People who are eligible to receive a vaccine can click here to find a place to get vaccinated.
