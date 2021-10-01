RALAIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - As deer hunting season opens up around the state, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission released a campaign to provide safety reminders for hunters.
Home from the Hunt is a campaign that reminds hunters to be sure to positively identify their target before pulling the trigger and to always be around of their surroundings.
“Don’t let the anticipation or excitement cloud your judgment,” said Chet Clark, the Wildlife Commission’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) program manager in a news release. “Hunters should use binoculars, rather than a rifle scope, to identify their target. It’s important to collect yourself and ensure there are no houses, vehicles, livestock or people in front of or behind your target. Being sure of your target and what is beyond it will help you make certain you are taking the safest shot.”
The following four are the primary rules of firearms safety:
- Always point a firearm in a safe direction.
- Treat every firearm as if it were loaded and never assume a firearm is unloaded.
- Keep your finger out of the trigger guard and off the trigger until ready to shoot.
- Be sure of your target, as well as what’s in front of and behind it.
The organization says keeping safety a top priority, blaze orange is required to be worn by deer hunters at any time a firearms season is open. Non-hunters using game lands, such as hikers and birders, are also encouraged to wear blaze orange so they can easily be seen by hunters and other users.
