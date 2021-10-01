Deer Hunting

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas and set per-county caps on bag limits. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

 Amy Sancetta

RALAIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - As deer hunting season opens up around the state, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission released a campaign to provide safety reminders for hunters.

Home from the Hunt is a campaign that reminds hunters to be sure to positively identify their target before pulling the trigger and to always be around of their surroundings. 

“Don’t let the anticipation or excitement cloud your judgment,” said Chet Clark, the Wildlife Commission’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) program manager in a news release.  “Hunters should use binoculars, rather than a rifle scope, to identify their target. It’s important to collect yourself and ensure there are no houses, vehicles, livestock or people in front of or behind your target. Being sure of your target and what is beyond it will help you make certain you are taking the safest shot.”

The following four are the primary rules of firearms safety:

  • Always point a firearm in a safe direction. 
  • Treat every firearm as if it were loaded and never assume a firearm is unloaded.
  • Keep your finger out of the trigger guard and off the trigger until ready to shoot.
  • Be sure of your target­, as well as what’s in front of and behind it.

The organization says keeping safety a top priority, blaze orange is required to be worn by deer hunters at any time a firearms season is open. Non-hunters using game lands, such as hikers and birders, are also encouraged to wear blaze orange so they can easily be seen by hunters and other users. 

For further information, click here.

MORE NEWS: New dog park, bar opens in Mauldin on Friday

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.