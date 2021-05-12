RALEIGH, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says it will postpone scheduled trout stockings due to the fuel shortages caused by the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.
According to the Commission, stockings will resume once the fuel supply is back to normal capacity.
The Commission also says updates will be posted on the website at ncwildlife.org/trout and on its social media channels, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
MORE NEWS: Clemson economics professor, gas station director react to panic-buying gas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.